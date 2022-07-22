GameStop starts split-adjusted trading with a near 2% gain

Shares of GameStop Corp.

rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Friday, which implies a price of just above $39 as the videogame retailer and “meme” stock has started trading on a split-adjusted basis. The split was first announced in March, and the 4-for-1 ratio for the split was announced on July 6. Just ahead of the split taking effect, the stock had tumbled 12.1% to a split-adjusted close of $38.37 on Thursday, after it soared 35.2% since the split ratio was announced through Wednesday. The stock has gained 8.4% over the past three months through Thursday, while fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

has tacked on 2.9% and the S&P 500

has lost 6.4%.