GameStop No Longer a Top Draw At Reddit's WallStreetBets Poker Table

GameStop No Longer a Top Draw At Reddit’s WallStreetBets Poker Table

by

Do you recall the cult of GameStop  (GME) – Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report on Reddit’s popular online investing community WallStreetBets?

It was a match made in heaven or well, technically, in the pandemic. Their wildly popular chemistry captured the imagination of millions invested in the stock market, in a way that lends itself to a classic victorian romance novel, packed with an enticing beginning. 

But then eventually the trope of conflict is what drives the story forward. 

Today, GameStop mentions on WallStreetBets are part of threads about the most painful trading losses.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.