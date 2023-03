GameStop



shares were soaring early Wednesday. Its surprise profit sent other meme-stocks climbing, too, underlining GameStop’s central role for retail investors still hoping to benefit from backing companies that are the targets of bearish bets.

GameStop (ticker: GME) stock was up 40% in premarket trading after it returned to profit for the first time since early 2021. It also boosted



AMC Entertainment Holdings



(AMC), up 10% in premarket trading, and



Bed Bath & Beyond



(BBBY), up 9%.