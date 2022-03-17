GameStop Earnings Preview:Profits, Turnaround Plans Still Elusive

Updated at 911:14 am EST

GameStop  (GME) – Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares edged lower Thursday ahead of its fourth quarter earnings after the close of trading, with investors looking for long-awaited details underpinning the video game retailer’s turnaround plan.

The group, which has put in place a new management team under chairman Ryan Cohen, has yet to fully articulate its new strategy, and has largely kept its post-earnings updates limited to a brief statement on customer trends and the state of its balance sheet.

