Gamestop Corp Stock Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

Following up on my colleague Julie Mak’s post from yesterday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Gamestop Corp (GME) entered a new percentile group Tuesday, with an increase from 74 to 81.







X









When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

This unique rating measures technical performance by showing how a stock’s price action over the last 52 weeks measures up against that of other stocks on the major indexes.

Decades of market research reveals that the stocks that go on to make the biggest gains typically have an RS Rating of over 80 in the early stages of their moves.

Looking For Winning Stocks? Try This Simple Routine

Gamestop Corp is still not yet in a buy zone. See if the stock forms a new pattern or follow-on buying opportunity like a three-weeks tight or pullback to the 50-day or 10-week line, as it has now cleared all key moving averages.

Earnings growth fell in the company’s most recent report from 0% to -362%, but the top line rose from 6% to 8%.

The company holds the No. 2 rank among its peers in the Retail-Consumer Electronics industry group.

​Stocks To Buy And Watch: Top IPOs, Big And Small Caps, Growth Stocks

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:



Join IBD Live And Learn Top Chart-Reading And Trading Techniques From The Pros

MarketSmith’s Tools Can Help The Individual Investor

Profit From Short-Term Trends With SwingTrader

Get Timely Buy & Sell Alerts With IBD Leaderboard

Find The Best Long-Term Investments With IBD Long-Term Leaders

IBD Digital: Get access to subscriber-only stock lists and market analysis. Plus, add the weekly print edition for your weekend prep.