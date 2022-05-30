Game times, TV schedule, results for NCAA softball

A field of 64 NCAA Division I women’s softball teams has been whittled down to eight squads that will compete in the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

Only three of the top eight seeds and five of the top 16 made it to Oklahoma City as three underdogs crashed the party.

The field includes reigning champion and overall No. 1 seed Oklahoma, which has dominated this season with its explosive offense, and No. 5 seed UCLA, the most successful team in college softball history. Two-time national champion Florida, the No. 14 seed, is back for another crack, as is seven-time champ Arizona – this time as an unseeded team that has exceeded expectations. No. 7 seed Oklahoma State, No. 9 seed Northwestern, Texas and Oregon State are each seeking their first NCAA softball championships.

In all, the Pac-12 (UCLA, Arizona and Oregon State) and Big 12 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas) each sent three times to the Women’s College World Series, while the Big Ten (Northwestern) and SEC (Florida) each have one. The tournament starts Thursday with four games.

Infielder Thessa Malau’ulu and the UCLA Bruins will seek their 13th NCAA softball championship at the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

Here’s a look at the Women’s College World Series schedule, followed by results from the super regionals and regionals.

Women’s College World Series

All times ET unless noted

THURSDAY

Game 1: Texas vs. UCLA, noon (ESPN)

Game 2: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Oregon State vs. Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Arizona vs. Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY

Game 5: Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 6: Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

SATURDAY

Game 7: Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 8: Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

SUNDAY

Game 9: Winner of game 5 vs. Loser of game 8, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 10: Winner of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

MONDAY, JUNE 6

Game 11: Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 9, Noon (ESPN)

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. (TBA)

Game 13: Winner of game 8 vs. Winner of game 10, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. (TBA)

WCWS Finals

Game 1: Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 10, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Super Regionals

(Home team listed first)

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Central Florida

Game 1: Oklahoma 8, Central Florida 0

Game 2: Oklahoma 7, Central Florida 1

— Oklahoma advances to WCWS

No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Northwestern

Game 1: Northwestern 4, Arizona State 3 (11 inn.)

Game 2: Arizona State 7, Northwestern 4 (8 inn.)

Game 3: Northwestern 8, Arizona State 6

— Northwestern advances to WCWS

Angela Zedak helped the Northwestern Wildcats reach the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2007.

No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Duke

Game 1: UCLA 3, Duke 2

Game 2: UCLA 8, Duke 2

— UCLA advances to WCWS

No. 4 Arkansas vs. Texas

Game 1: Arkansas 7, Texas 1

Game 2: Texas 3, Arkansas 1

Game 3: Texas 3, Arkansas 0

— Texas advances to WCWS

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Florida

Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Florida 0

Game 2: Florida 7, Virginia Tech 2

Game 3: Florida 12, Virginia Tech 0

— Florida advances to WCWS

Stanford vs. Oregon State

Game 1: Oregon State 3, Stanford 1

Game 2: Oregon State 2, Stanford 0

— Oregon State advances to WCWS

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Clemson

Game 1: Oklahoma State 2, Clemson 0

Game 2: Oklahoma State 5, Clemson 1

— Oklahoma State advances to WCWS

Arizona vs. Mississippi State

Game 1: Arizona 3, Mississippi State 2

Game 2: Arizona 7, Mississippi State 1

— Arizona advances to WCWS

NCAA Regionals

At Norman, Oklahoma

Game 1: Texas A&M 5, Minnesota 1

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 14, Prairie View A&M 0

Game 3: Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 2

Game 4: Minnesota 13, Prairie View A&M 1

Game 5: Texas A&M 10, Minnesota 7

Game 6: Oklahoma 20, Texas A&M 0

— Oklahoma advances

At Orlando

Game 1: Michigan 2, South Dakota State 1

Game 2: No. 16 Central Florida (6, Villanova 0

Game 3: Central Florida 3, Michigan 2 (11 inn.)

Game 4: South Dakota State 5, Villanova 4 (9 inn.)

Game 5: Michigan 4, South Dakota State 1

Game 6: Central Florida 9, Michigan 4

— Central Florida advances

At Evanston, Illinois

Game 1: McNeese 11, Notre Dame 1

Game 2: No. 9 Northwestern 9, Oakland 2

Game 3: Northwestern 17, McNeese 3

Game 4: Notre Dame 16, Oakland 1

Game 5: McNeese 3, Notre Dame 1

Game 6: Northwestern 10, McNeese 2

— Northwestern advances

At Tempe, Arizona

Game 1: San Diego State 10, LSU 5

Game 2: No. 8 Arizona State 5, Cal State-Fullerton 2

Game 3: Arizona State 11, San Diego State 8

Game 4: Cal-State Fullerton 3, LSU 2

Game 5: San Diego State 8, Cal-State Fullerton 5

Game 6: Arizona State 8, San Diego State 4

— Arizona State advances

At Los Angeles

Game 1: Loyola Marymount 4, Mississippi 2

Game 2: No. 5 UCLA 12, Grand Canyon 1

Game 3: UCLA 7, Loyola Marymount 1

Game 4: Mississippi 9, Grand Canyon 5

Game 5: Mississippi 4, Loyola Marymount 2

Game 6: UCLA 9, Mississippi 1

— UCLA advances

At Durham, North Carolina

Game 1: Liberty 2, Georgia 0

Game 2: No. 12 Duke 4, UMBC 0

Game 3: Duke 5, Liberty 0

Game 4: Georgia 6, UMBC 3

Game 5: Georgia 7, Liberty 2

Game 6: Georgia 5, Duke 3

Game 7: Duke 13, Georgia 5

— Duke advances

At Seattle

Game 1: Texas 6, vs. Weber State 0

Game 2: No. 13 Washington 9, Lehigh 2

Game 3: Texas 8, Washington 2

Game 4: Lehigh 5, Weber State 4

Game 5: Washington 6, Lehigh 1

Game 6: Washington 2, Texas 0

Game 7: Texas 3, Washington 2

— Texas advances

Texas and Oklahoma State will represent the Big 12 in the Women’s College World Series, along with No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma.

At Fayetteville, Arkansas

Game 1: No. 4 Arkansas 11, Princeton 0

Game 2: Oregon 10, Wichita State 2

Game 3: Arkansas 6, Oregon 2

Game 4: Wichita State 5, Princeton 4

Game 5: Oregon 8, Wichita State 1

Game 6: Arkansas 9, Oregon 3

— Arkansas advances

At Blacksburg, Virginia

Game 1: No. 3 Virginia Tech 4, vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Game 2: Kentucky 15, Miami (Ohio) 1

Game 3: Kentucky 5, Virginia Tech 4

Game 4: Miami (Ohio) 4, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Game 5: Virginia Tech 5, Miami (Ohio) 4

Game 6: Virginia Tech 9, Kentucky 2

Game 7: Virginia Tech 5, Kentucky 4

— Virginia Tech advances

At Gainesville, Florida

Game 1: Georgia Tech 2, Wisconsin 1

Game 2: No. 14 Florida 10, Canisius 1

Game 3: Florida 7, Georgia Tech 1

Game 4: Wisconsin 3, Canisius 0

Game 5: Wisconsin 7, Georgia Tech 6

Game 6: Florida 11, Wisconsin 0

— Florida advances

At Knoxville, Tennessee

Game 1: Oregon State 4, Ohio State 3

Game 2: No. 11 Tennessee 9, Campbell 1

Game 3: Tennesse 3, Oregon State 0

Game 4: Ohio State 10, Campbell 0

Game 5: Oregon State 5, Ohio State 1

Game 6: Oregon State 8, Tennessee 3

Game 7: Oregon State 3, Tennessee 1

— Oregon State advances

At Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Game 1: No. 6 Alabama 3, Chattanooga 0

Game 2: Stanford 3, Murray State 1

Game 3: Stanford 6, Alabama 0

Game 4: Chattanooga 1, Murray State 0 (8 inn.)

Game 5: Alabama 6, Chattanooga 2

Game 6: Alabama 4, Stanford 0

Game 7: Stanford 6, Alabama 0

— Standford advances

At Stillwater, Oklahoma

Game 1: Nebraska 3, North Texas 0

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State 12, Fordham 0

Game 3: Oklahoma State 7, Nebraska 4

Game 4: North Texas 5, Fordham 3

Game 5: North Texas 3, Nebraska 0

Game 6: Oklahoma State 2, North Texas 0

— Oklahoma State advances

At Clemson, South Carolina

Game 1: No. 10 Clemson 9, UNC-Wilmington 0

Game 2: Auburn 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3

Game 3: Clemson 1, Auburn 0

Game 4: Louisiana-Lafayette 3, UNC-Wilmington 1

Game 5: Louisiana-Lafayette 4, Auburn 3

Game 6: Clemson 8, Louisiana-Lafayette 0

— Clemson advances

At Columbia, Missouri

Game 1: No. 15 Missouri 3, Missouri State 1

Game 2: Arizona 8, Illinois 3

Game 3: Arizona 2, Missouri 0

Game 4: Missouri State 2, Illinois 0

Game 5: Missouri 2, Missouri State 0

Game 6: Arizona 1, Missouri 0

— Arizona advances

At Tallahassee, Florida

Game 1: South Florida 4, Mississippi State 0

Game 2: No. 2 Florida State 8, Howard 0

Game 3: Florida State 8, South Florida 0

Game 4: Mississippi State 6, Howard 3

Game 5: Mississippi State 6, South Florida 0

Game 6: Mississippi State 5, Florida State 0

Game 7: Mississippi State 4, Florida State 3

— Mississippi State advances

Previous NCAA softball champions

(compiled by The Associated Press)

2021: Oklahoma (56-4)

2020: Canceled due to pandemic

2019: UCLA (56-6)

2018: Florida State (58-12)

2017: Oklahoma (61-9)

2016: Oklahoma (57-8)

2015: Florida (60-7)

2014: Florida (55-12)

2013: Oklahoma (57-4)

2012: Alabama (60-8)

2011: Arizona State (60-6)

2010: UCLA (50-14-1)

2009: Washington (51-12)

2008: Arizona State (66-5)

2007: Arizona (50-14-1)

2006: Arizona (54-11)

2005: Michigan (65-7)

2004: UCLA (47-9)

2003: UCLA (54-7)

2002: California (56-19)

2001: Arizona (65-4)

2000: Oklahoma (66-8)

1999: UCLA (63-6)

1998: Fresno State (52-11)

1997: Arizona State (61-5)

1996: Arizona (58-9)

#-1995: UCLA (50-6)

1994: Arizona (64-3)

1993: Arizona (44-8)

1992: UCLA (54-2)

1991: Arizona (56-16)

1990: UCLA (62-7)

1989: UCLA (48-4)

1988: UCLA (53-8)

1987: Texas A&M (56-8)

1986: Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)

1985: UCLA (41-9)

1984: UCLA (45-6-1)

1983: Texas A&M (41-11)

1982: UCLA (33-7-2)

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

