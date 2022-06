Game times, scores & TV schedule for NCAA softball Women’s College World Series

We’re down to the final eight teams in the 2022 NCAA Division I softball tournament. Even though there are only Power 5 conferences represented at the Women’s College World Series, the road to Oklahoma City has been far from only outlined in chalk.

Top-seeded Oklahoma is back trying to defend its crown. But only five of the 16 national seeds advance past super regionals — OU, No. 5 UCLA, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Northwestern and No. 14 Florida.

The rest of the field in OKC includes unseeded teams in Arizona, Oregon State, Texas.

The WCWS is set to begin Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Here’s a look at the schedule and past results:

Women’s College World Series

June 2-9/10 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City:

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas 7, UCLA 2

Game 2: Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2 (5)

Game 3: Florida 7, Oregon State 1

Game 4: Oklahoma State 4, Arizona 2

Friday, June 3

Game 5: UCLA 6, Northwestern 1

Game 6: Arizona 3, Oregon State 1

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Texas vs. Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ABC

Game 8: Florida vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 2 p.m., ABC (G5 winner vs. G7 loser)

Game 10: 6 p.m., ESPN2 (G6 winner vs. G8 loser)

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 11 a.m., ESPN (G7 winner vs. G9 winner)

Game 12 (if necessary): 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 13: 6 p.m., ESPN (G8 winner vs. G10 winner)

Game 14 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

WCWS finals

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 (ESPN)

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m., June 10 (ESPN)

NCAA Super Regionals

All times CDT (x-if necessary)

No. 1 OU vs. No. 16 UCF

At Marita Hynes Field in Norman

Friday, May 27: Oklahoma 8, UCF 0

Saturday, May 28: Oklahoma 7, UCF 1

OU wins series 2-0, advances to WCWS

No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Northwestern

in Tempe, Ariz.

Friday, May 27: Northwestern 4, Arizona State (11)

Saturday, May 28: Arizona State 7, Northwestern 4 (8)

Sunday, May 29: Northwestern 8, Arizona State 6

Northwestern wins series 2-1, advances to WCWS

No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Duke

in Los Angeles

Friday, May 27: UCLA 3, Duke 2

Saturday, May 28: UCLA 8, Duke 2

UCLA wins series 2-0, advances to WCWS

No. 4 Arkansas vs. Texas

in Fayetteville, Ark.

Thursday, May 26: Arkansas 7, Texas 1

Friday, May 27: Texas 3, Arkansas 1

Saturday, May 28: Texas 3, Arkansas 0

Texas wins series 2-1, advances to WCWS

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Florida

in Blacksburg, Va.

Friday, May 27: Virginia Tech 6, Florida 0 (susp. Friday, completed Saturday)

Saturday, May 28: Florida 7, Virginia Tech 2

Sunday, May 29: Florida 12, Virginia Tech 0 (5)

Florida wins series 2-1, advances to WCWS

Stanford vs. Oregon State

in Stanford, Calif.

Friday, May 27: Oregon State 3, Stanford 1

Saturday, May 28: Oregon State 2, Stanford 0

OSU wins series 2-0, advances to WCWS

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Clemson

at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater

Thursday, May 26: Oklahoma State 2, Clemson 0

Friday, May 27: Oklahoma State 5, Clemson 1

OSU wins series 2-0, advances to WCWS

Arizona vs. Mississippi State

In Starkville, Miss.

Friday, May 27: Arizona 3, Mississippi State 2

Saturday, May 28: Arizona 7, Mississippi State 1

Arizona wins series 2-0, advances to WCWS

NCAA softball tournament regionals

All times CDT (Double elimination; x-if necessary):

Norman Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Texas A&M 5, Minnesota 1

Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma 14, Prairie View A&M 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 2

Game 4: Minnesota 13, Prairie View A&M 1

Game 5: Texas A&M 10, Minnesota 7

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Oklahoma 20, Texas A&M 0 (OU advances)

Orlando (Fla.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Michigan 2, South Dakota State 1

Game 2: No. 16 seed UCF 6, Villanova 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: UCF 3, Michigan 2

Sunday, May 22

Game 4: South Dakota State 5, Villanova 4 (susp. from Saturday)

Game 5: Michigan 4, South Dakota State 1

Game 6: UCF 9, Michigan 4 (UCF advances)

Evanston (Ill.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: McNeese 11, Notre Dame 1

Game 2: No. 9 seed Northwestern 9, Oakland 2

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Northwestern 17, McNeese 3

Game 4: Notre Dame 16, Oakland 1

Game 5: McNeese 3, Notre Dame 1

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Northwestern 10, McNeese 2 (Northwestern advances)

Tempe (Ariz.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: San Diego State 10, LSU 5

Game 2: No. 8 seed Arizona State 5, Cal State Fullerton 2

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Arizona State 11, San Diego State 8

Game 4: Cal State Fullerton 3, LSU 2

Game 5: San Diego State 8, Cal State Fullerton 5

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Arizona State 8, San Diego State 4 (Arizona State advances)

Los Angeles Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Loyola Marymount 4, Mississippi 2

Game 2: No. 5 seed UCLA 12, Grand Canyon 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: UCLA 7, Loyola Marymount 1

Game 4: Mississippi 9, Grand Canyon 5

Game 5: Mississippi 4, Loyola Marymount 2

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: UCLA 9, Mississippi 1 (UCLA advances)

Durham (N.C.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Liberty 2, Georgia 0

Game 2: No. 12 seed Duke 4, UMBC 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Duke 5, Liberty 0

Game 4: Georgia 6, UMBC 3

Game 5: Georgia 7, Liberty 2

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Georgia 5, Duke 3

Game 7: Duke 13, Georgia 5 (Duke advances)

Seattle Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Texas 6, Weber State 0

Game 2: No. 13 seed Washington 9, Lehigh 2

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Texas 8, Washington 2

Game 4: Lehigh 5, Weber State 4

Game 5: Washington 6, Lehigh 1

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Washington 2, Texas 1

Game 7: Texas 3, Washington 2 (Texas advances)

Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 4 seed Arkansas 11, Princeton 0

Game 2: Oregon 10, Wichita State 2

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Arkansas 6, Oregon 2

Game 4: Wichita State 5, Princeton 4

Game 5: Oregon 8, Wichita State 1

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Arkansas 9, Oregon 3 (Arkansas advances)

Blacksburg (Va.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 3 seed Virginia Tech 4, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Game 2: Kentucky 15, Miami (Ohio) 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Kentucky 5, Virginia Tech 4

Game 4: Miami (Ohio) 4, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Game 5: Virginia Tech 5, Miami (Ohio) 4

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Virginia Tech 9, Kentucky 2

Game 7: Virginia Tech 5, Kentucky 4 (Virginia Tech advances)

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Georgia Tech 2, Wisconsin 1

Game 2: No. 14 seed Florida 10, Canisius 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Florida 7, Georgia Tech 1

Game 4: Wisconsin 3, Canisius 0

Game 5: Wisconsin 7, Georgia Tech 6

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Florida 11, Wisconsin 0 (Florida advances)

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Oregon State 4, Ohio State 3

Game 2: No. 11 seed Tennessee 9, Campbell 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Tennessee 3, Oregon State 0

Game 4: Ohio State 10, Campbell 0

Game 5: Oregon State 5, Ohio State 1

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Oregon State 8, Tennessee 3

Game 7: Oregon State 3, Tennessee 1 (Oregon State advances)

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 6 seed Alabama 3, Chattanooga 0

Game 2: Stanford 3, Murray State 1

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Stanford 6, Alabama 0

Game 4: Chattanooga 1, Murray State 0

Game 5: Alabama 6, Chattanooga 2

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Alabama 4, Stanford 0

Game 7: Stanford 6, Alabama 0 (Stanford advances)

Stillwater Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Nebraska 3, North Texas 0

Game 2: No. 7 seed Oklahoma State 12, Fordham 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Oklahoma State 7, Nebraska 4

Game 4: North Texas 5, Fordham 3

Game 5: North Texas 3, Nebraska 0

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Oklahoma State 2, North Texas 0 (OSU advances)

Clemson (S.C.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 10 seed Clemson 9, UNC Wilmington 0

Game 2: Auburn 4, Louisiana 3

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Clemson 1, Auburn 0

Game 4: Louisiana 3, UNC Wilmington 1

Game 5: Louisiana 4, Auburn 3

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Clemson 8, Louisiana 0 (Clemson advances)

Columbia (Mo.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 15 seed Missouri 3, Missouri State 1

Game 2: Arizona 8, Illinois 3

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Arizona 2, Missouri 0

Game 4: Missouri State 2, Illinois 0

Game 5: Missouri 2, Missouri State 0

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Arizona 1, Missouri 0 (Arizona advances)

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional

Friday, May 20

Game 1: South Florida 4, Mississippi State 0

Game 2: No. 2 seed Florida State 8, Howard 0

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Florida State 8, South Florida 0

Game 4: Mississippi State 6, Howard 3

Game 5: Mississippi State 6, South Florida 0

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Mississippi State 5, Florida State 0

Game 7: Mississippi State 4, Florida State 3 (Mississippi State advances)

Previous NCAA softball champions

2021: Oklahoma (56-4)

2020: Canceled due to pandemic

2019: UCLA (56-6)

2018: Florida State (58-12)

2017: Oklahoma (61-9)

2016: Oklahoma (57-8)

2015: Florida (60-7)

2014: Florida (55-12)

2013: Oklahoma (57-4)

2012: Alabama (60-8)

2011: Arizona State (60-6)

2010: UCLA (50-14-1)

2009: Washington (51-12)

2008: Arizona State (66-5)

2007: Arizona (50-14-1)

2006: Arizona (54-11)

2005: Michigan (65-7)

2004: UCLA (47-9)

2003: UCLA (54-7)

2002: California (56-19)

2001: Arizona (65-4)

2000: Oklahoma (66-8)

1999: UCLA (63-6)

1998: Fresno State (52-11)

1997: Arizona State (61-5)

1996: Arizona (58-9)

1995: UCLA (50-6)

1994: Arizona (64-3)

1993: Arizona (44-8)

1992: UCLA (54-2)

1991: Arizona (56-16)

1990: UCLA (62-7)

1989: UCLA (48-4)

1988: UCLA (53-8)

1987: Texas A&M (56-8)

1986: Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)

1985: UCLA (41-9)

1984: UCLA (45-6-1)

1983: Texas A&M (41-11)

1982: UCLA (33-7-2)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: WCWS: Game times, scores, TV schedule for NCAA softball world series