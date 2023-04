Led by Jamal Murray’s 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, the No. 1 seed Nuggets defeated the No. 8 seed Timberwolves in Game 1, 109-80. Nikola Jokic added 13 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists for the Nuggets in the victory, while Anthony Edwards tallied 18 points and five assists for the Timberwolves. The Nuggets lead this best-of-seven series, 1-0, with Game 2 taking place on Wednesday, April 19 (10:00 p.m. ET, TNT).