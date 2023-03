The Lakers defeated the Pelicans, 123-108. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with 35 points and 17 rebounds, while Malik Beasley added 24 points (7-12 3pt FG) in the victory. Brandon Ingram tallied 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 34-35 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 33-36.