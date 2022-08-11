‘Game Of Thrones’ Team Kept George R.R. Martin Out Of Loop, He Says – The Hamden Journal

In yet another bit of distancing from the Game of Thrones final seasons that disappointed many fans, author George R.R. Martin told the New York Times he wasn’t in the loop on its creative decisions.

During an interview with the Times , the 73-year-old Martin, the author of the fantasy novel collection upon which the television series was based, claimed he wasn’t that involved in the series’ final seasons.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Game of Thrones mostly covered the first two books in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, Game of Thrones and A Clash of Kings. The third and fourth seasons align with the third book, A Storm of Swords. The TV series also has material from the next two books, A Feast For Crows and A Dance With Dragons.

Seasons 7 and 8 of the TV series eclipsed Martin’s written output. Martin has said that when he finishes the novels, the endings will likely differ from aspects of how the TV series ended.