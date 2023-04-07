‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Can’t Bring Himself To Watch ‘House Of The Dragon’ – The Hamden Journal

It’s too soon.

That’s the assessment of Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who told Entertainment Weekly that he can’t bring himself to watch spinoff House of the Dragon.

“One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar. I was like, ‘Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.’”

While the settings for the two series are somewhat similar, House of the Dragon is actually a prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing on the Targaryen family 200 years before the events depicted in its predecessor.

Coster-Waldau plans to binge House of the Dragon at some future date, he claims.

“I’ll wait. I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge-watch it and then there’s the whole thing. But I know that so many people love that show, and I’m really happy for them.”

By revealing his aversion to watching the new series, he joins Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

“I just can’t do it,” she confessed in a past Entertainment Weekly interview. “It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? You want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s kind of how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”