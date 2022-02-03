‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Signs With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-producer Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, Gunpowder) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Harington broke out in 2011 in the starring role of Jon Snow on HBO’s critically-acclaimed, Emmy winning fantasy series, Game of Thrones, based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series by George R. R. Martin. Over the course of the show’s eight-season run, the part brought him seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, two Emmy nominations, and noms at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, among other accolades.

Harington most recently appeared in Marvel’s Eternals, the hit Amazon series Modern Love and Netflix’s Criminal: UK. In 2018, he exec produced and starred alongside Peter Mullan, Mark Gatiss and Liv Tyler in the HBO Max miniseries Gunpowder, which had him portraying his real-life ancestor, Catholic rebel Robert Catesby.

The actor has also appeared in films including the HBO sports mockumentary 7 Days in Hell, the Sony Pictures Classics drama Testament of Youth and the big-screen adaptation of the hit British spy series Spooks: The Greater Good. He also lent his voice to the animated film How to Train Your Dragon 2, which won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and secured an Academy Award nomination in 2014.

Harington studied at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London and made his stage debut as Albert Narracott in the hit production War Horse. He also previously appeared in Laura Wade’s Posh at the Royal Court Theatre in London and recently starred in an adaptation of Sam Shepard’s modern classic True West on the West End. He will return to the stage this spring to star as Henry V in a modern rendition of William Shakespeare’s play of the same name at the Donmar Warehouse, which was conceived as a provocative meditation on patriotism, nationalism, and England’s relationship with Europe.

Harington continues to be represented by United Agents, attorney Karl Austen and Shafran PR.