‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Shelved After ‘Tumult at HBO Max,’ Says George R. R. Martin

George R. R. Martin noted in a new blog post that the “current tumult at HBO Max” has affected the development of “Game of Thrones” spinoffs, some of which are now not moving forward.

“All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly,” he wrote, referring to the major upheaval caused by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and subsequent cutbacks, including the cancellations of shows “Minx” and “The Gordita Chronicles.“

Of the other series he’s developing with HBO, “some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping … maybe soon.”

He added, “A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf.”

Not all his projects are being adapted for HBO: “We are also still developing the ‘Wild Cards’ TV series for Peacock.” It’s based on his book “Fort Freak,” about a killer alien virus.

Season 2 of “House of the Dragon” is in the works, but production isn’t expected to start until 2023 with a likely debut date in 2024.

