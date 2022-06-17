‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO (Exclusive)

You know nothing about HBO’s post-Game of Thrones plans.

The network has entered into early development on its first sequel to its blockbuster fantasy drama: A live-action spinoff series centered on the fan-favorite character Jon Snow, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role should a series move forward. The actor was twice nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of an action hero who struggles to uphold his family’s noble values in a brutal world.

In Thrones’ eighth-and-final season, Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind.

Since completing his work across eight seasons of Thrones, Harington has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, co-starring in 2021’s Eternals. He also recently starred in the title role in the National Theater’s live production of Henry V. On Thrones, the actor was known for enduring some of the show’s most grueling filming, including the final season’s infamous 11 weeks of winter night shoots in Northern Ireland.

The development signals an intriguing new direction in HBO’s handling of author George R.R. Martin’s fantasy universe, a move not unlike Disney+’s management of its Star Wars and Marvel brands where the streamer has found success launching character-focused sequel series such as WandaVision (starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (with Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role).

Perhaps most boldly from a creative standpoint, the project would upend Thrones’ final season as the last word on the fates of the surviving characters in HBO’s most popular and Emmy-winning series of all time. In theory, the project could open the door for other surviving characters from the Thrones universe to reappear – such as Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

This development news means there are now seven Thrones projects in the works in addition to the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel series, which debuts Aug. 21. Dragon tells the story of a civil war within House Targaryen and is set about 200 years before the events in Thrones.

HBO’s other live-action prequels in various stages of development are 10,000 Ships (aka Nymeria) with showrunner Amanda Segel, 9 Voyages (aka The Sea Snake) with showrunner Bruno Heller, and Dunk and Egg with showrunner Steve Conrad.

There are also three animated prequel projects, including The Golden Empire, which is set in the China-inspired land of Yi Ti.

HBO and Harington’s representatives had no comment.

