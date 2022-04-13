‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Set For Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow.

In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother.

Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions.

Much like she did to memorable effect in Game Of Thrones we hear Sellers will play a resourceful character with sharp, acerbic wit.

The actress is best known for playing Tyene Sand in HBO’s smash series. Sand was a daughter of Prince Oberyn Martell and his paramour Ellaria Sand, and one of the Sand Snakes who takes part in the Coup in Dorne.

Sellers’ other credits include Nickelodeon’s Mia And Me, Crackle Plus series Spides and John Travolta sports drama Trading Paint. In post-production she has drama What About Love, in which she stars with Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia.

Sellers is repped by Greene Talent, The Artists Partnership, and Do MGMT.