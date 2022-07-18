‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Emilia Clarke Talks About The Effects Of Her Previous Brain Aneurysms On Her Body – The Hamden Journal

Emilia Clarke is speaking out again about dealing with two brain aneurysms while working on HBO show Game of Thrones. The actress revealed in 2019 in an article she wrote for the New Yorker on how she survived the life-threatening aneurysms in 2011, and 2014.

In an interview with BBC’s Sunday Morning, the actress spoke about how painful the experience was but is grateful to have Game of Thrones and is grateful to be alive. “It was incredibly helpful to have ‘Game of Thrones‘ sweep me up and give me that purpose.” She also states “there’s quite a bit missing,” when it comes to parts of her brain.

“Strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second it’s gone,” she said. “So the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bit is missing is therefore gone.”

She went into further detail about the severity of what happened to her body and brain. “It’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions. I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, is currently in the theater production of Anton Chekhov play The Seagull in London’s West End.