Game Breakdown: USC makes it out of Tucson with a 45-37 victory

Missing a big batch of their most important playmakers on both sides of the ball, the Trojans found themselves locked in a high-scoring, back and forth affair through four quarters against the WIldcats. Though the offense hummed along smoothley behind the brilliant play of Caleb WIlliams, the defense struggled to contain the dynamic Arizona passing offense, allowing Jayden de Laura and company to stay within striking distance for most of the night. The Wildcats made a late push, but USC did enough down the stretch on offense to put the game away.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter – USC, 10:56: D. Lynch 45 yard FG. 3-0 USC Arizona, 7:01: D. Singer 23 yard TD rec from J. de Laura. 7-3 Arizona USC, 2:57: R. Brown 6 yard TD rec from C. Williams. 10-7 USC Arizona, 0:49: T. Loop 42 yard FG. 10-10 Second Quarter – USC, 12:33: B. Rice 2 yard TD rec from C. Williams. 17-10 Arizona, 6:59: T. Loop 25 yard FG. 17-13, USC Third Quarter – Arizona, 12:07: T. Loop 29 yard FG. 17-16, USC USC, 10:58: T. Washington 5 yard rec TD from C. Williams. 24-16 USC USC, 5:08: T Washington 47 yard rec TD from C. Williams. 31-16 USC Arizona, 3:58: D. Singer 19 yard rec TD from J. de Laura. 31-23 USC Arizona, 1:42: M. Wiley 10 yard rush TD. Failed 2 Pt. Conversion. 31-29 Fourth Quarter – USC, 13:38: K. Ford 5 yard rec TD from C. Williams. 38-29, USC USC, 6:24: T. Dye 2 yard rush TD. 45-29, USC Arizona, 1:26: D. Singer 5 yard TD. 2 Pt. Conversion Good. 45-37, USC

Turning point

In middle of the third quarter USC looked to finally have a shot to pull away, only for a missed field goal and a few big plays to swing momentum the other way for Arizona. Near midfield, the Wildcats appeared poised to tie up the game as de Laura dropped back to pass on a first down. As the Arizona quarterback fired on a short crosser, Trojan safety Bryson Shaw read his eyes and leapt in front of the receiver to snag an interception and wrest control of the football back for USC. Shaw’s big play set the stage for a USC touchdown on the very next play of the game, pushing the lead up to double digits for the first time all game.

Trojans offensive player of the game

Caleb Williams was excellent for the Trojans once again, this time leading the offense without either of his top two receivers. With Jordan Addison and Mario Williams out the quarterback did an excellent job of spreading the ball around, finding 10 different receivers with the football just through the first half. Williams was calm and accurate with the football, making good decisions and using his legs when necessary. He had the usual smattering of “wow” moments throughout the game, including a gorgeous moon-ball completion of 46 yards to Tahj Washington and a highly difficult cross-body laser in the red zone to locate Brendan Rice for a touchdown. Williams did well as a downfield passer in this game, hitting 5 deep shots of over 30 yards to help the Trojans flip field position instantly. Despite the absence of his top receiver duo, he was totally in control all night as he led USC to one scoring drive after another to keep the Wildcats at bay. Williams finished the night with 411 yards and 5 touchdowns, among his best statistical showings of the year.

Trojans defensive player of the game

Mekhi Blackmon had his hands full in this contest as he matched up with the talented Arizona receiving corps out wide. Despite the difficulty of his assignment, Blackmon held his ground against Tetairoa McMillan and Dorian Singer for much of the night, battling down the sideline on numerous 50/50 balls. Though he gave up a few completions, he hardly allowed separation against as the cornerback won the majority of his targets and forced 4 incompletions. Blackmon’s poise at the top of the route really stood out, as he maintained his position over the receiver consistently on each of those attempts in his direction. His high level of play on the boundary helped stymy the Wildcat passing game on a number of drives, on a night where the defense desperately needed each stop.

Trojans play of the game

Following Bryson Shaw’s interception, the Trojans had a golden opportunity to stretch the lead out to two scores for the first time all game. More than halfway through the 3rd quarter, Caleb Williams and the offense set up shop near midfield looking to capitalize on that chance. Williams dropped back to throw, settling deep in the pocket only for a rusher to fly straight into his face at the base of his drop. With the defender already striking him high, Williams heaved the ball deep, somehow driving the ball over 20 yards down the field right on the money to a wide open Tahj Washington. Nearly 20 yards of grass and a defender remained between him and the endzone, but the receiver accelerated into the space, making the man miss with a shake and waltzing into the endzone for a critical touchdown.

Why USC won …

Once again, the Trojan offense simply proved too much for the opposition to hang with over the course of four quarters. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, or ability: Jayden de Laura and the Arizona passing offense were sensational for much of the game, putting up 37 points on the night. Nonetheless, the pure production volume of the USC offense kept the team afloat, as Caleb Williams and company consistently matched Arizona’s scores with touchdowns of their own. The absence of USC’s top two receivers didn’t slow things down one bit; if anything, it led Caleb Williams to spread the ball around better than he has for much of the year. The defense didn’t have a night to remember, but the secondary and pass rush stepped up in key moments to stop just enough of the Wildcats’ drives for USC to escape Tucson with a win.

