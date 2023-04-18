‘Galaxy Quest’ TV Series in Early Development at Paramount+

A “Galaxy Quest” series is in early development, this time at Paramount+.

Variety has learned that Paramount+ and Paramount Television Studios are in the nascent stages of adapting the cult classic comedy film into a television show. At this time, the only member of the creative team officially attached is Mark Johnson, who produced the original film and would serve as an executive producer on the potential series.

Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ declined to comment.

This is the latest attempt to adapt “Galaxy Quest” for the small screen. It was previously reported in 2015 that Amazon was developing a series version that would have reunited the film’s cast, but those plans ended upon the death of Alan Rickman. There have since been various writers attached to the project, though none of their versions have ultimately gone forward.

“Galaxy Quest” was originally released in 1999. The film parodied franchises like “Star Trek” (and their fandoms). It told the story of the cast of a cult classic sci-fi show who are shocked to learn that aliens from a distant galaxy have not only seen the show, but think it is real. They are recruited by the aliens to assist in a real interstellar conflict.

The film starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Enrico Colantoni, and Robin Sachs. Dean Parisot directed with the screenplay written by David Howard and Robert Gordon, with the story by Howard.

The film was financially successful upon its release, earning a little over $90 million at the box office against a reported budget of $45 million. It was well-received by critics as well, but gained a more significant following over the years. It has been particularly praised by “Star Trek” fans, as well, who voted it one of the best “Star Trek” films of all time in 2013.

