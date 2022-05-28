Galactic Starcruiser, and it was totally worth it

My husband and I spent two nights at Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.Lynnmarie Wolverton

My husband and I went on a two-night “voyage” at Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

For $5,200 we got multiple meals, special Lightning Lane passes, character interactions, and more.

The Disney World hotel was worth the price for its food, great character interactions, and more.

A stay at Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is expensive — but, as a professional travel advisor who recently stayed there, I can confidently say it’s worth it.

The Starcruiser hotel is Disney World’s newest immersive experience that’s more than just a place to stay. It has special food and entertainment, and guests become part of the storytelling. Each two-night, three-day stay is geared toward people of all ages.

I booked the Starcruiser stay as a Christmas gift for my husband who has been a Star Wars fan since he was young.

Here’s what was included in our trip, plus the add-ons we could’ve chosen from.

There are a few types of cabins, but we stayed in the standard one

Our room was from the most basic package.Lynnmarie Wolverton

We stayed in the standard cabin since it was just my husband and me.

Our room came with a comfy queen bed, bunk beds, bathroom, mini table and chairs, closets with a safe and soft robes for us to wear, a split bathroom, toiletries, and a “window” that looks out into “space.”

We didn’t need the bunk beds, but they looked like they were on a spaceship.Lynnmarie Wolverton

I loved stargazing out of that “window,” which seemed to be a screen, as I fell asleep each night. It was so soothing and relaxing.

The view of the “stars” was one of my favorite parts.Lynnmarie Wolverton

There are 100 cabins and suites in total on the ship. There are standard cabins that can sleep up to five, galaxy-class suites that sleep up to four, and grand-captain suites that sleep up to eight.

All dining is included with the stay and we had multiple meals and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks

The Halcyon feeds you and they feed you well.

All of the dining comes with the cost of your hotel stay and most takes place in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.

The food was meant to look like something you’d eat in the Star Wars galaxy.Lynnmarie Wolverton

On day one, we got lunch, snacks, and dinner.

On day two, we got breakfast, lunch, snacks, a quick-service dining credit (includes entree and drink) for each person to use on the Batuu excursion, dinner, and a dessert buffet at the end of the night.

Everything was delicious and amazing.Lynnmarie Wolverton

On the third day, we could choose from a breakfast buffet or a to-go boxed breakfast.

Some of the meals looked out of this world.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Non-alcoholic drinks are included and unlimited with all meals. My favorite was the blue “milk” and green “milk,” which can be ordered at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where one cup usually costs about $8.

I filled up a to-go cup with “milk” every time I left the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.

I always took some extra blue or green “milk” with me.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Alcohol and other specialty cocktails in the Sublight Lounge, the bar on the “ship,” are an extra charge.

Overall, the Starcruiser served the best food I have ever eaten on Disney property, which is huge coming from a total Disney foodie like me.

Everyone received Databands, which are special MagicBands

A white databand on the writer’s wrist

We got to keep the Databands.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Databands are exclusive to the Starcruiser and each person receives one to use during the stay.

These Databands connect you with your data on the “ship” (as MagicBands do in the park). They allow you to use simple taps to unlock your cabin, participate in side missions, and more.

Since you get to keep them, you can use them on future trips to Disney World.

The character interactions and performances were on a whole other level

Little details, like the characters remembering out names, made this experience unique and magical.Lynnmarie Wolverton

The crew never broke character — not even when we passed them walking down hallways and interacting with each other.

Our favorite character was Lieutenant Croy, who served in the military of the First Order. We participated in his side missions while in Galaxy’s Edge. On the Starcruiser you create your own story, so each visitor might have different side missions with other characters.

During dinner on the first night, we met Gaya, a galactic singer, and other performers. The Captain, Liutenant Croy, and the Storm Troopers made appearances at the dinners as well.

We also did bridge training and lightsaber training

My husband doing bridge training in the Starcruiser, pressing buttons on a futuristic dashboard

The bridge training felt like it was for teens and adults.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Bridge training was our favorite. It was similar to playing a series of mini games and puzzles.

Lightsaber training was fun as well, but it felt more geared toward young children whereas bridge training felt like it was for teens and adults.

My husband doing lightsaber training, swinging a lightsaber in a dark room

The lightsaber training was cool but not super challenging.Lynnmarie Wolverton

It’d be cool if Disney added an advanced level of lightsaber training to make it more challenging for older guests.

The experience includes a visit to Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

On day two, we were transported from our “ship” to Batuu — Disney World’s Star Wars-themed land, Galaxy’s Edge.

The transportation to get there was so cool. I won’t spoil the magic for you, but it was an attraction itself with some fun music.

During the visit, each guest receives Lightning Lane access to use at any time for the Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run attractions. The Lightning Lanes are for one use per ride per person and usually cost about $7 to $15 each depending on how popular an attraction is.

Before you go on your excursion you are given special pins to wear.

Starcruiser guests got special pins.Lynnmarie Wolverton

We had to return to our transportation back to the “ship” by 4 p.m. If you missed that or decided to stay in the park later you had to find your own way back to the Starcruiser.

You can also pay for add-ons like photo packages and dining upgrades

The Captain’s Table looked really cool but I didn’t snag a reservation.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Starcruiser guests are guaranteed spots at Oga’s Cantina, Droid Depot, and Savi’s Workshop if they want them. Reservations for these themed spots in Galaxy’s Edge can be booked starting 60 days in advance from your voyage date. We booked a reservation at Oga’s Cantina because there’s a special Starcruiser mission you can participate in there.

We tried to pay extra for the Captain’s Table, but snagging a spot was too tough. This experience is an extra $30 per person and seats are limited. From what I could tell, guests who participated got to interact with the Captain and try extra food and drinks.

We added on a special portrait session, which is first-come, first-serve if you don’t book it in advance. A 30-minute photo session cost $99 and I suggest booking it ahead of time if you want a guaranteed spot.

Overall, the experience was worth the price

I’m so glad we stayed at the Starcruiser.Lynnmarie Wolverton

I felt the price I paid was justified for everything that was included in this experience and watching my husband live out his best Star Wars life was priceless..

Plus the level of service and entertainment, the cast, and the food were just incredible.

If you are a Star Wars fan, I recommend this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

