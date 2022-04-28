Gaius Charles Joins ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Gaius Charles is set as a lead opposite Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Isle of the Dead, AMC’s upcoming New York City-set The Walking Dead spinoff series.

Isle of the Dead sees Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Charles will play Izaak. He’s confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace. Izaak enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.

The six-episode series, which will launch on AMC and AMC+ in 2023, is exec produced by Eli Jorné; Scott M. Gimple, who is chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe; and Cohan and Morgan.

Known for his fan-favorite role as Brian “Smash” Williams on Friday Night Lights, Charles’ recent television credits include guest/recurring roles on The Wonder Years, Queens and Roswell, New Mexico. The Grey’s Anatomy and Taken alum can currently be seen on the big screen in Krystin Ver Linden’s debut feature Alice, which world premiered at the recent Sundance Film Festival, and in Land of Dreams, premiering at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. He is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA.