Gaining Kansas insight with JayhawkSlant.com

Both Arkansas and Kansas have arrived in Memphis ahead of Wednesday’s matchup in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. In preparation for the game, HawgBeat decided to go behind enemy lines to gain insight on Kansas from JayhawkSlant.com’s Jon Kirby. Here’s what Kirby had to say about Kansas and its matchup against the Hogs, which will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN:

What is the Kansas offensive game plan, what do they try to do scheme-wise and who are key players to watch?

The KU game plan on offense when they are clicking is to use multiple formations and ways to move the ball. The offense was at their best earlier in the year when Jalon Daniels was healthy, and they were using the whole playbook. They put the option in during the summer and they had defenses guessing in the first half of the year. Daniels was running option and they were using QB designed run plays. They were running the ball well which opened the passing lanes. Then Daniels got hurt and the offense adjusted minus some of the playbook. Daniels is back and appeared to be healthy the last game of the season against Kansas State. You started to see some of it come back and they hope to open up the playbook against Arkansas.

What is the defensive alignment and who are key players on that side of the ball?

KU runs a 4-3 defense and that is what they installed when Brian Borland took over as the defensive coordinator last season. They have struggled against the run. Lonnie Phelps was a second-team All Big 12 selection and is their best pass rusher. They rotate a lot of defensive linemen. Craig Young is their most active linebacker who transferred from Ohio State. Kenny Logan has been a staple in the secondary. Cobee Bryant was a first team selection at corner.

Who are some players that Kansas will be missing?

When it comes to health and players being available the Jayhawks are in good shape. They lost Eriq Gilyard to the transfer portal, and he was giving them good snaps as a back-up linebacker. Daniels appears to be healthy and running back Devin Neal is healed up after playing through bumps and bruises late in the season. It looks like Daniel Hishaw could miss time at running back based on the latest information from Leipold. They haven’t lost anyone to the portal who wasn’t expected to leave outside of Gilyard.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Jayhawks?

The defense has struggled against the run. They are ranked 114th against the run and gave up big yards in the last half of the season. The special teams has been inconsistent much of the year. They replaced Jacob Borcila at kicker. The Jayhawks rank last in the league in field goal percentage and punting. A strength has been moving the ball even when Daniels wasn’t playing. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has been creative, and it was the big reason for the early success and 5-0 start.

How do you see the game playing out and what is your prediction?

I am concerned for the defense trying to matchup with Arkansas. The Razorbacks can run the ball with Rocket Sanders and KJ Jefferson presents a challenge what he can do with his legs. Jefferson has been efficient throwing the ball with only four picks. The Jayhawks defense has come up with big turnovers at the right time, but on paper Arkansas will be a tough matchup. With key players out on the Arkansas defense I think Kansas can move the ball. I think the only way Kansas can win this game is by outscoring the Razorbacks. I look for some points to go up on the scoreboard. The players are excited for this game since Kansas has not been to a bowl since 2008. I would not bet any money on this one but will go with KU in a game that could come down to the last possession. Kansas 38, Arkansas 35