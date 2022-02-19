Gainesville High School student earns ‘Top in the World’ score on Cambridge Exam

Four Gainesville High School Students in the Cambridge program have received top scores on rigorous college-level exams.

The Cambridge program, a magnet at Gainesville High School that emphasizes a broad international curriculum, includes rigorous exams taken by more than 175,000 students every year.

Rachel Young, a senior at Gainesville High School, received the “Top in the World” score in the English language Cambridge exam. The release, the status is given to students who earn a top score globally in a specific subject, according to a news release.

Vicki Jung, junior at Gainesville High School (left) and Rachel Young, senior at Gainesville High School (right). Jung earned Top of the USA score on the Cambridge Mathematics exam and Young Top of World score in the English Language Cambridge Exam. Photo Courtesy of Alachua County Public Schools

Young also earned a “Top in the USA” score in biology.

Gainesville High School junior Vicki Jung earned a “Top in the USA” score the mathematics exam.

Patrick Schanuth, is a part of Gainesville High School’s graduating class of 2021. He received Top of the USA score in physics. Photo Courtesy of Alachua County Public Schools

Zoe Lammers, graduated in 2021, she received a Top of the USA score in the Global Perspectives Research Exam. Photo Courtesy of Alachua County Public Schools

Two 2021 graduates also earned “Top in the USA” scores. Patrick Schanuth earned his high marks in physics and Zoe Lammers received high scores on the Global Perspectives and Research exam.

Students can apply for the Cambridge program while they are in the eighth grade. There is a minimum 3.5 GPA requirement for students to be admitted and only 125 students are allowed within each grade level.

Numerous students received high marks in multiple Cambridge courses the district offers. The students will be recognized at ceremony planned for later this year.

