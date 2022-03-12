Gaffe on 16 costs Keegan Bradley two shots during second round of Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Keegan Bradley was rolling.

Having completed his first round in the Players Championship on Friday, an even-par 72, Bradley started his second round on the 10th hole Saturday when play resumed at 12 noon in this storm-delayed tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

After knocking in a bomb for birdie from 52 feet on the par-4 15th, Bradley was 2 under for the tournament. Then he reached the par-5 16th with two mighty blows.

Facing an eagle putt from 70 feet, Bradley marked his ball.

Then his troubles began.

A gust of wind moved the ball but not the marker. After it came to rest, Bradley retrieved the ball and placed it ahead of his original mark. But according to a provision under Rule 13.1 D, Bradley was supposed to play from the ball’s new location after the gust of wind. His gaffe cost him a two-shot penalty.

Bradley then three-putted and walked off with a double-bogey seven.

He birdied the second and was 1 under for the tournament through 14 holes.