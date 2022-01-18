Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend gets immunity in sex-trafficking probe

A former girlfriend of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was granted immunity before she testified last week in front of a federal grand jury hearing evidence in the sex trafficking probe of the right-wing lawmaker, according to a new report.

Two sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News that Gaetz’s unidentified ex is seen as a potential key witness in the case, with one source alleging that she has information related to both trafficking and obstruction of justice claims against the congressman.

As part of the obstruction of justice investigation, authorities are investigating whether Gaetz made a phone call to the ex-girlfriend and another woman who is also a witness in the investigation.

Multiple sources told CBS that the unnamed ex-girlfriend and the other woman on the phone call traveled to the Bahamas with Gaetz in 2018. The sources alleged a third woman – who was in a sexual relationship with Gaetz – was also on the trip. That woman was 18 years old at the time of the Bahamas trip; however, officials are investigating whether she was 17 years old when the sexual relationship with Gaetz began.

According to the report, Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County, Fla. tax commissioner and friend of Gaetz, introduced the congressman to the woman when she was 17 years old.

The unnamed ex-girlfriend and another woman allegedly traveled to the Bahamas with Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2018, along with an 18-year-old woman who may have been sexually involved Gaetz when she was just 17. Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Gaetz has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing and his attorney, Isabelle Kirshner, emphasized to CBS News that they “have seen no credible basis for a charge against Congressman Gaetz. We remain steadfast in our commitment to challenge any allegations with facts and law.”

“I might be a wanted man by the deep state, but I am a Florida man, and it is good to be home,” Gaetz said last May amid the investigation, adding that “they will not silence me, we will not back down, and the truth will prevail.”

Investigators are also looking into whether any of the women were paid and illegally trafficked across state or international lines to have sexual relations with the Florida Republican.

Rep. Matt Gaetz has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing. Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The investigation into Gaetz began after Greenberg was hit with a slew of charges last year, including sex trafficking a minor. In May 2021, Greenberg pleaded guilty to all of the charges.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crime.