Gabrielle Union’s Bikini Body Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Gabrielle Union set Instagram on fire after she posted several pictures of herself wearing a bikini while on vacation. The bikini pics were posted on her Instagram account on Dec. 29.

Instagram users were quick to comment on the picture and noted how good the 49-year-old actress looked. Union wore a pink pattern V i X Paula Hermanny swimsuit and a pair of shades as she posed with the ocean as a backdrop.

Gabrielle Union enjoys her vacation in an Instagram picture posted on Dec. 29. (Photo: @gabrielleunion/ Instagram)

Multiple Instagram users posted fire and heart emoji’s in the comment’s section under the sexy shot. “Gabby always showing up [fire emoji’s],” wrote one user. “Gorgeous queen,” said another.

“You Better Work”, said yet another. One Instagram user simply replied, “Damn!”

Gabrielle Union enjoys her vacation in Instagram pictures posted on Dec. 29. (Photo: @gabrielleunion/ Instagram)

Actress Shonisani Masutha commented on Union’s physique and called it fire. “[Fire emoji fire emoji fire emoji fire emoji] Booody.” Actress Octavia Spencer also commented on the island vibes and remote location. “I’m loving the vibes and no neighbors of it all. #jelly

Union also posted pictures several days earlier of herself wearing a lavender two-piece swimsuit by designer Andrea Iyamah. Union posted a caption with the picture which said that she supported Black fashion designers.

“Magic Hour [swimsuit emoji] by @andreaiyamah#SupportBlackDesigners.”

Gabrielle Union poses in a swimsuit by designer Andrea Iyamah in a Dec. 25 Instagram post while vacationing on Magic Island in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo: @gabrielleunion/ Instagram)

Union spent the holidays in Hawaii with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. The couple also posted a video while enjoying their vacation on Christmas Eve. They noted that they were doing new things and having a “very Maui Christmas.” You can watch the cute video below.

