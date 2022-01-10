Gabrielle Union reveals ‘Bring It On’ trailer secret

Gabrielle Union gave behind-the-scenes info on Bring It On. (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Gabrielle Union gave fans a thought provoking revelation about what really went on behind the scenes of the 2000 cheerleading film, Bring It On.

Over the weekend, the actress shared in a TikTok video that the cast had to film additional scenes for the original trailer after test audiences demanded to see more of the East Compton Clovers, the cheer squad in which her character was captain.

“Story time!” she began the video, which showed snippets from the trailer. “So, we shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers.”

“So we shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were. The end,” she added.

In the cult classic, Union played Isis, captain of a predominantly Black cheerleading squad in East Compton who competes against their rival squad, the Toros, a predominantly white squad in San Diego led by Kristen Dunst’s character, Torrance Shipman.

Tensions between the two squads reach a boiling point when Torrance learns that her ex-captain had been stealing their winning routines from the Clovers, driving several themes about plagiarism and cultural appropriation.

Union’s new tea-spilling revelation created a wave of opinions on the matter:

“I’ve literally tweeted for years that we needed an extended version of the movie because I saw these clips and I was so confused!!” one comment read.

“The clovers deserved a whole show, a whole movie, a whole trilogy,” a fan wrote with another adding, “All those sequels we didn’t want when all they had to do is give us a clover spin off with black writers.”

“Clovers carried this movie and everybody knows it,” one comment read while another chimed in: “This movie was ahead of it’s time, showing EXACTLY what it’s STILL happening right now.”

While the Bring It On original film was followed by five direct-to-video sequels — including an upcoming Halloween-themed TV film, Bring It On: Cheer or Die, set to release this year on Syfy — none of them contained any of the original cast members.

Story continues

Still, Union has spoken candidly in the past about her time on Bring It On.

In September, the actress said on Good Morning America that she believes she “failed” Isis by not allowing her to show her true range of emotions over fears of not being the “right kind of Black girl”

“I do think it was a mistake,” Union said at the time. “I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in Bring It On, and I chose respectability, and to be classy and take the high road.”

She later added that she made her choice because she thought it would make Isis “the appropriate” and “right kind of Black girl,” explaining that “Black girls aren’t allowed to be angry, certainly not demonstratively angry, and I muzzled her.”

“I need to come to grips and acknowledge where I failed Isis. When given full control, I made her appropriate,” she said, adding that if she could do the whole experience over, she would have “allowed her to be angry.”

“I would have allowed her her full humanity, and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed. When you don’t really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think, ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t that bad,'” she shared. “I would have given her all the anger.”