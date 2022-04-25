Gabrielle Union is ‘doing the most’ while dancing in a hot bikini: ‘Look at me go!’

Gabrielle Union’s ageless beauty is proven once again in a new post showing off her figure in a hot pink bikini. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Gabrielle Union is loving every inch of her body – and isn’t afraid to show it, either.

The Cheaper by the Dozen actress, 49, was “doing the most” over the weekend and enjoying a little rest and relaxation in the sun when she decided to take a video and share it with her followers.

“Look at my little butt self. Look at me go!” she said in the video while she danced in a hot pink bikini and matching head wrap. “God bless my little pigeon-toed self,” she added.

“I can’t help it,” she wrote in the caption. “I be doing the most and I’m OK with that.”

Union’s post raked in nearly 300,000 likes, with hundreds of positive comments admiring her natural beauty.

“Yeah, but you got that smile,” wrote comedian Chelsea Handler.

“This gave me the [serotonin] boost I needed!!” one commenter wrote. Another said, “Keep promoting that all natural, I’m here for it.”

“YES!! I live for this & im right there with you sis #lilbootiesmatter 😂 You look A-mazing, flaunt it!!” another fan chimed in.

Before she posted the video on Sunday, the actress and activist also shared a few photos of herself in the moment looking flawless and “forever young,” as one commenter shared.

“Headwraps and bikinis,” she wrote, using the geotag “Home at Peace.”

“17. That’s the age you look. Gorgeous,” one person commented.

“It’s giving ‘Easy, breezy…’ you know the rest…YEEES.”

