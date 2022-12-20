Gabriel, Mims & Coe decisions on hold ahead of bowl game

“We go home tomorrow (Tuesday),” Mims said. “I’ll probably talk to my family. Just talk about it, sit on it the rest of the week and just hopefully come up with a decision then.”

Let’s start with the former. And, well, there were zero answers regarding the futures of quarterback Dillon Gabriel , wide receiver Marvin Mims and defensive tackle Isaiah Coe .

And there are two lines of thought as the Sooners get ready to play the Seminoles, who have won their last five games. What are some established veterans going to do? And what about the opportunities that are there for the young guys?

After three weeks of silence, it was back to hearing from Oklahoma players as they get ready to play No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl in less than two weeks.

It’s a shot in the arm for OU just to have Mims around for bowl practices and playing in the game. But it would be a major boost to know he is returning for the 2023 season. That option is still on the table, but Mims could also believe he’s accomplished what he’s needed to at OU and head to the NFL Draft.

Mims was able to put up those numbers this season with Gabriel at quarterback. Although on social media, Gabriel has been giving subtle hints about returning to OU next season, nothing has been decided.

“I’m just wanting to announce on my own time, when my family’s right,” Gabriel said. “And not trying to hold it from the media or anything. Just wanting to announce on my own time and know just when it’s right for me and my family. But nothing, no secret message in between any of that. Just like that.”

Gabriel and Mims have often talked about their chemistry. That’s on the field and off the field. They’re not a package deal by any means, but what they say in the upcoming weeks will give everybody a great idea as to what to realistically expect from OU’s 2023 offense.

“Honestly, not often,” Mims said. “And that’s really just around the facility. No one’s really asked me. Everyone’s been kind of respectable about it and just letting me go throughout the day and practice, work hard and all that stuff. No one’s just been bugging me and pushing me for an answer.”

That’s on offense. There are some decisions to know for head coach Brent Venables with the defense, and Isaiah Coe might be one of the more intriguing ones.

Coe has the option to return for one more season, and although he’s focused on FSU, that looming decision is weighing on him.

“I’m human, so it’s crossed my mind,” Coe said. “I’m not going to be naive and say it didn’t. I’ve just been trying to focus on this game and trying to be there for my teammates with this last game. It’s the last game for quite a handful of our seniors. I just want to make sure they go out with a bang. Whenever 2023 comes around and whatever happens happens, and I’ll be prepared.”

***

Young guys’ tryouts

Now to the young guys, and in particular, the running back position. We already knew Eric Gray was opting out, but Monday revealed that Marcus Major is still injured and won’t be available.

And just like that, it turns into the freshmen show with Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk. You can tell Barnes is already starting to understand what that means.

“I have a bigger role for this game,” Barnes said. “I feel like DeMarco Murray, Eric Gray, Marcus Major and my teammates – they helped me build up my confidence to step up for this role. All season, I’ve been building my confidence to getting this role I’ve been looking forward to all season. I feel like I’m ready, and the running back group is ready and doing great.”

Barnes arrived early and proved he belonged even back in the spring. Sawchuk was not a mid-year enrollee, and he’s been scratching and clawing every step of the way.

Never discouraged, though, and this month is a prime opportunity for Sawchuk to show everybody what he’s about.

“I’d say more mentally challenged. The schedule changes,” Sawchuk said. “It’s a lot more demanding. You have to learn a lot more, pick up things faster. But everybody’s great with support, helping out. The coaches are great, the other players are great. We have a lot of support to help you out.”

From defensive tackle Gracen Halton to wide receivers Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson, you can definitely bank on seeing the beginning of 2023 for these guys has begun during these practices.

***

Willis’ last go-around

Tight end Brayden Willis was adamant about playing in the bowl following OU’s loss at Texas Tech in the regular season finale.

After getting an invitation to the Senior Bowl, has any of that changed?

An emphatic no, but Willis is definitely fired up about the invite.

“So it means the world to me,” Willis said. “I’m extremely blessed and I’m extremely grateful and I can’t wait to get down there and show what I’ve got.

“I want to be a good captain. Show my guys the rest of the way out and give them a little bit of momentum for next year. So it didn’t really sway my decision either way. It’s really just given me more opportunity to show my skills and my talents. More of a stage.”

Quotable

“OK, I’m going to take y’all through when it happened. It happened during the Iowa State game. I hit my head. So the trainers they came up to me and they were saying, ‘Oh, we were trying to get your head, trying to focus on your head.’ My head is good. But I really need y’all to look at my thumb because my thumb looks unusually big. They just kept looking at my head. My head is okay. Y’all really need to look at my thumb. I promise you my head is okay. So they finally took the glove off and then we just saw a big bone sticking out the side of my hand. I was really calm about it. Everybody else was really panicking. But I was really calm. We went back into the locker room and took x-rays and all that.”

“I had put out a tweet. Everybody was getting on me like I was really tripping. I said I saw my bone. But I really thought it was cool that I saw my bone. The bone wasn’t fractured, it was just dislocated. So they just popped it back in in the locker room and sewed it up. I thought it was cool. I can really walk around and say that I saw the inside of my hand. I thought that was pretty cool.” – Coe on playing with an injured thumb the second half of the season