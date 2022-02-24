Gabriel Iglesias & Ryan McPartlin Join NBC Comedy Pilot, James Burrows To Direct – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Ryan McPartlin are set as series regulars in Hungry, NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot, starring and executive produced by Demi Lovato. Additionally, multi-Emmy-winning sitcom director James Burrows will direct the pilot, which comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin, Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Iglesias will play Danny, a big-hearted big guy who’s the life of the party. McPartlin will portray Justin, the group’s leader.

Cast also includes Valerie Bertinelli, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

Hayes, Milliner & Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin exec produce. Hungry is produced by Hazy Mills and SB Projects in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Iglesias recently starred in and executive produced comedy series Mr. Iglesias, which aired for two seasons on Netflix. He’ll soon make history for being the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium on May 7, which will later air as a standup special on Netflix. Iglesias also stars in Paramount’s upcoming animated feature Blazing Samurai, in which he voices Chuck, set for release in July. He’s repped by Arsonhouse Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Best known for his series regular role as on NBC’s Chuck, McPartlin most recently starred opposite Jessica Alba in two seasons of Fox’s L.A.’s Finest, as well as on Marc Cherry’s Devious Maids with whom he reunited for a role on Why Women Kill. Film credits include Hunter Killer and the recent Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature Cut, Color, Murder, for which he also served as executive producer. He’s repped by Mosaic, Gersh, and attorneys McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Burrows, probably best known for his work on Taxi, Cheers, Frasier and Will & Grace (including the revival), has won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of his career. He directed the pilots for all four series as well as for such other long-running comedies as The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men. His most recent Emmy win came in 2020 in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’, which he executive produced. He has won multiple DGA Awards, most recently in 2020 for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’. He most recently directed the pilot and two additional episodes of Chuck Lorre’s CBS comedy B Positive. Burrows is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.