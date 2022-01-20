Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie families agree to property split

The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have cut a deal to split up the couple’s things when they’re released by the FBI, a lawyer told The Post Thursday.

“An agreement in principle with respect to the distribution of property between the two families has been reached,” Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said.

“I have no further comment at this time.”

The revelation of an agreement on their possessions comes as Petito’s family met with federal agents at the FBI field office in Tampa, Fox News said in a report Thursday.

The Petito and Laundrie families have been feuding over how to split up the young couple’s possessions, which authorities seized as evidence, in the wake of their deaths.

Petito, 22, went missing during the cross-country trip with Laundrie, her boyfriend. Her body was found in a remote Wyoming campground on Sept. 19. An autopsy determined she was strangled to death.

Gabby Petito went missing on a road trip last year with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. AP

Petito and Laundrie had been documenting their trip on social media. Laundrie was found to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot following a manhunt.

Laundrie, 23, who came home alone after Petito disappeared, was identified as a person of interest in the case but went missing from his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

He became the subject of a massive manhunt, which only ended when his remains were found at a nearby nature preserve on Oct. 20.

Authorities said he died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to reports, Laundrie’s family has sought to retrieve a notebook that authorities found near their son’s body. It is unclear if it is part of the agreement reached this week.

Brian Laundrie was a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s murder before his own death. AP

Petito’s family, in turn, had been seeking items she left at Laundrie’s parents’ home.

The couple was documenting their “van life” trip on social media, but reports of discord between the two later emerged, including a stop by cops in Utah over a domestic violence complaint from a bystander who called 911.

A report released earlier this month determined that cops in Moab made several mistakes when they let the pair go on their way after the Aug. 12 police stop.