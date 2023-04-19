Ga ATH Woodburn Pledges Bearcats

Cincinnati added its second commitment of the day Wednesday, in Houston County (Ga.) athlete Kale Woodburn.

Woodburn is currently unranked by Rivals.com, but had more than a dozen scholarship offers. That list included Virginia Tech, Indiana and Wake Forest.

Woodburn attended the Bearcats’ spring game on Saturday with his teammate, offensive tackle Kahlil House. Both have been recruited primarily by assistant coach Josh Stepp.

Woodburn played both cornerback and wide receiver for Houston County, but will likely play as a speedy slot receiver for Cincinnati.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Woodburn’s decision and what it means for Cincinnati.