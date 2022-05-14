G Flip explains how they met Chrishell Stause with exes

This is how G Flip first met Chrishell Stause. (Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix)

Georgia “G Flip” Flipo is sharing the details of their love story with Chrishell Stause.

The Australian artist, 27, who uses they/them pronouns, about their new romance with the 40-year-old Selling Sunset star.

“We were both with our ex-partners then … And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff,” Flipo described. “We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes.”

Prior to her relationship with Flipo, , who she split from in December 2021 after seven months of dating. Last year, Flipo was .

Flipo also told the podcast that — something Stause has long been open about wanting.

“I definitely see children in my future,” they shared. “Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that.”

They added of their partner, “We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don’t find every day.”

The couple also connected while filming where they get hot and heavy in a convenience store.

After weeks of speculation, on the Selling Sunset reunion special earlier this month. In an Instagram video posted after the reunion, Stause explained of dating the non-binary musician, “Some of you won’t understand this or agree with this, but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. And yes, there’s that part of you that’s, like, what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care what the physical form is.”