Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland mulling how to pay $26M to victims

Billy McFarland, the fraudster behind the ill-fated Fyre Festival, is out of prison but he’s far from home free in his halfway house.

McFarland was sprung from prison this spring after serving less than four years of a six-year sentence in connection with his 2017 Caribbean retreat fiasco.

McFarland, who co-founded the festival, has his work cut out for him now, TMZ reported.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, McFarland has strict rules to follow for the next 3 years while on supervised release, including: taking prescribed meds; paying his outstanding bills and participating in an outpatient mental health treatment program.

McFarland was transferred back in March from federal prison to a halfway house. He had been sentenced to 6 years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud involving the notorious festival.

McFarland’s lawyer told TMZ he’s focusing on how to pay off the $26 million he owes to the victims of the festival.