Fyre Festival Promoter Billy McFarland Out Of Prison On Early Release – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE: The promoter behind the crash-and-burn Fyre Festival has been released from prison after serving less than four years for his role in the 2017 Caribbean concert disaster.

Billy McFarand, 30, was released on March 30 and transferred to community confinement. He is expected to remain there through August, TMZ reported today.

McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in March 2018. He originally faced up to 20 years in prison. As part of his plea deal, McFarland agreed to a forfeiture order of $26 million to reimburse his many victims.

McFarland enticed thousands of festival attendees who paid up to $12,000 to attend what was billed as a luxury music festival on the Bahamas island of Great Exuma.

Performances from dozens of musical acts like Ja Rule, Pusha T, and Blink-182 was promised, along with gourmet food and luxury accommodations.