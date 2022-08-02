FX’s John Landgraf Predicts 2022 Will Finally See Scripted TV “Peak” – TCA – The Hamden Journal

FX chief John Landgraf has made another “foolish” prediction.

The exec who kicked off the conversation around “peak” television in 2015 when he said “there is simply too much television”.

Today, at his exec session on the virtual TCA press call, he said that he believes that 2022 will be the “peak” of peak TV.

He joked that his original prediction was “obviously way off” and that the bottleneck of production as a result of the Covid pandemic created a “tidal wave” of shows launching this year.

His research team has estimated that between the start of 2022 and June, there were 357 scripted originals across broadcast, cable and streaming, which was up 16% from the same period last year.

Last year, Landgraf said that there were 559 original scripted series, a 5% rise on the pre-pandemic 2019 number.

He expects this grow by the end of the year, setting a new record.

“It will take a year and a half to find out if I’m right this time, or we’ll have to eat crow yet again,” he said.

This comes as FX, FXX and FX on Hulu prepares to launch a raft of new series including The Patient and Fleishman Is In Trouble, after launches such as The Bear, Under The Banner of Heaven, Pistol and The Old Man as well as the returns of shows such as Atlanta.