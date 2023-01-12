FX Sets Summer Premiere; Season 2 Upped To 10 Episodes – The Hamden Journal

FX‘s hit series The Bear is set to return early this summer with an increase from 8 episodes to 10. An exact date will be revealed at a later date.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

Series creator and EP Christopher Storer remained mostly tight-lipped as to what fans can expect from the show’s sophomore turn but he shared a small nugget of info.

“I know this sounds like I’m avoiding the question but part of the reason why I even wanted to make the show in the first place was that I probably become unhealthily obsessed with time in a lot of instances that created anxiety,” he shared.

“And there’s no better setting than a restaurant for the pressures of that. In terms of Season 2, you’re gonna see them build a restaurant,” he continued. “They think they’re starting from a healthy place like a lot of other businesses but it just creates the same amount of problems and the same amount of headaches every day. So we see them have to step up in different ways. In some ways, they’ll regress but hopefully, they’ll ultimately come back together to open this thing by a very specific date.”

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner serving as producer and Matty Matheson as co-producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Series star White recently earned a Golden Globe for Best Actor In a TV Comedy Series for his portrayal of Carmy.