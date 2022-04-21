FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series – The Hamden Journal

A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence “Harold Harper” (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé “Angela Adams” (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent “Raymond Waters” (E.J. Bonilla).

When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, “Julian Carson” (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him. While on the run, Chase rents a room from “Zoe McDonald” (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant. Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series.

Teleplay and created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg & Robert Levine, The Old Man is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.