FX revives ‘Justified,’ starring Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, for a limited series

Raylan Givens is returning to TV, and this time, he’s heading for Detroit.

FX announced Friday that the team from the Emmy-winning series “Justified” is getting back together for a limited series that will be titled “Justified: City Primeval.” The network provided no timetable for the revival.

Timothy Olyphant will again play U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, the character created for the page by the late novelist Elmore Leonard. The new story will be inspired by Leonard’s crime novel, “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.”

In the limited series, Givens, who is now living in Miami and has a 14-year-old daughter, will head to Detroit after a chance encounter on a lonely Florida highway.

Other characters will include the violent sociopath Clement Mansell, who’s known as the Oklahoma Wildman, and Mansell’s attorney, Carolyn Wilder, a Detroit native.

According to the announcement, “These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

The original “Justified” series, based on Leonard’s “Fire in the Hole” novella, premiered in 2010 and ended its run in 2015. It won several awards during its run, including two Emmys, a Peabody and the American Film Institute TV program of the year prize.

Leonard was a consultant for the series up to his death in August 2013 and was a guiding force for “Justified” executive producer Graham Yost, who’s among the production members returning for the limited series.

Yost has WWED bracelets made for the original cast and crew, as a reminder to think about “What Would Elmore Do.”

“There’s an old saw that you should never meet your heroes, and that applies, but not in Elmore’s case,” said Yost in a 2014 interview with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY network. “He was just fun to hang out with and had a great attitude about life and work and writing.”

That same year, Olyphant shared memories of the first time he met Leonard on the set of “Justified.” Leonard liked the show very much, although he wasn’t a fan initially of Givens’ cowboy hat.

“He was just as cool as they come,” said Olyphant at the start of the show’s fifth season. “Pretty early on, he told me not to be afraid to lose the hat. He said, ‘You know, maybe a gust of wind just comes along and you never see it again.’ I thought that was fantastic.”

“’Justified’ was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, in a statement on the new project.

“To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling.”

Peter Leonard, Elmore Leonard’s son, will be among of the executive producers of the project.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: ‘Justified’ reboot: FX show is coming back in limited series