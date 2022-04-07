FX Orders Untitled Comedy Pilot From Lauren Ludwig – The Hamden Journal

FX has ordered the pilot of an untitled half-hour comedy written by Lauren Ludwig (American Auto, Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy).

The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.

Ludwig, Academy Award nominees Chris & Paul Weitz (About a Boy) under their Depth of Field banner, Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, and Aaron Kogan are executive producing. The pilot will be produced by FX Productions.

Ludwig most recently directed episodes of NBC’s American Auto and FX’s Cake. She also served as writer and producer of the Netflix short film Heart Shot. With her comedy group, Lost Moon Radio, Ludwig directed the comedy series Passive Aggressive History (as part of Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack) for truTV.

She is repped by Aaron Kogan Management and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.