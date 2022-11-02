Futures Steady Ahead of Fed Meeting; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities pared gains ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting Wednesday. A gauge of the dollar fell and gold rose.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US futures and European stocks were little changed amid signs of slowing global growth. US-listed Chinese stocks rallied in premarket trading and the Hang Seng Index rose in a session cut short by a storm warning as growing speculation over China’s reopening spurred another rally in Asia.

Traders are weighing mixed economic data ahead of the Fed meeting, where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row. The European Central Bank hiked last week at a second straight meeting, and the Bank of England is due to lift its benchmark on Thursday.

Treasury yields were little changed and the yen strengthened in a sign traders anticipate a muted impact of Fed tightening on the currency.

Focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments following the decision as traders seek clues about where policy is headed.

A continuation of the recent equity rally is contingent on the Fed supporting the “pivot narrative” and the market’s optimism on the matter is “misplaced,” according to Barclays strategists. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers also warned that expectations the central bank would pivot were “badly misguided,” saying the Fed should “stay on the current course.”

Investors are grappling with an energy crisis, a looming recession and soaring prices.

Euro-area manufacturing activity sank to the lowest level since 2020 and A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a bellwether for global trade, cut its forecast for the global container market, saying demand will shrink as much as 4% this year and price pressures will remain. The company’s shares fell.

Story continues

Healthcare stocks outperformed in Europe after Novo Nordisk A/S raised its operating profit and sales forecasts for the year.

In premarket trading, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed after an expansion into server processors helped offset a slumping personal-computer market last quarter and the chipmaker vowed to make further gains.

Apple Inc. shares slipped after China ordered a seven-day lockdown of the area around Foxconn Technology Group’s main plant in Zhengzhou, a move that will severely curtail shipments in and out of the world’s largest iPhone factory.

Key events this week:

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 6:20 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $0.9902

The British pound was little changed at $1.1489

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 147.11 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $20,398.77

Ether fell 1.7% to $1,548.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.05%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.14%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $88.09 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,658.10 an ounce

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Brett Miller and Shen Hong.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.