FutureCast Watch: Michigan trending for five-star QB Jadyn Davis

by
FutureCast Watch: Michigan trending for five-star QB Jadyn Davis

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-03-30 13:13:49 -0500’) }}
football
Josh Henschke

Maize&BlueReview

Publisher

Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Is Michigan in line to get huge news on the recruiting trail? If the Rivals FutureCast is to be believed, it’s certainly looking that way.

2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is set to make his college announcement official at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN on Friday, with the Wolverines holding 100% of the predictions for the No. 10 prospect in the 2024 class.

Michigan holds 100% of the FutureCast predictions for Jadyn Davis.
Predictions include those from M&BR’s Josh Henschke and Seth Berry and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman, who was the first person to predict Davis to the Wolverines back in June of 2022.

The Wolverines’ 2024 recruiting class currently sits as the No. 4 class in the Rivals rankings and would see a significant boost with Davis’ addition.

