FutureCast Watch: Michigan trending for 2024 four-star OL Andrew Sprague

Could Michigan be in line to add to its impressive offensive line haul in the 2024 recruiting class? If Rivals’ FutureCast has anything to say about the matter, it’s certainly trending that way.

Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague is set to make his college announcement on Friday and the Wolverines are currently trending according to the FutureCast model, which has all of the predictions having him choose the Wolverines. The picks include one from M&BR’s Josh Henschke.