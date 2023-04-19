Future Ohio State, Michigan football players are already feuding. Here’s why

The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry has already begun in the 2024 recruiting class.

Ian Moore, an Ohio State four-star offensive line commit, responded to a tweet asking people to compare the Buckeyes’ and Wolverines’ 2024 offensive lines. And to Moore, the comparison is really no contest.

“Cmon now,” Moore wrote. “Hate to start beef but two of those dudes are salty that they didn’t get OSU offers and the other two just didn’t get them. I’ve been to camps with everybody on that list except Marc (Nave) (Marc’s a dog though) and the Blake kid and I can tell you the Bucks are on top.”

Moore clarified later he never received an offer from Michigan.

Ben Roebuck, a 2024 Michigan commit and teammate of Deontae and Devontae Armstrong at St. Edward High School in Lakewood would not let Moore’s comments slide.

“Always comes down to not having that offer,” Roebuck said. “Michigan’s got the better offensive line and better coaches. Seems like I wasn’t missing out on much… Go blue.”

Moore then pulled a headline from Cleveland.com saying an Ohio State offer would be a “life highlight” for Roebuck, before Roebuck responded with Moore quoted as complimenting the Wolverines after a visit to Michigan.

Michigan 2024 offensive line commit and Avon, Ohio native Luke Hamilton chimed in with his own opinions on how Ohio State’s offensive line class looks like.

Is Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line better than Michigan’s?

Ohio State 2024 OL commit Ian Moore said Michigan’s win against the Buckeyes doesn’t change anything about his commitment.

Each of Ohio State’s and Michigan’s 2024 offensive lines have four commitments each. So which line is in a better spot?

Here’s a look at the rankings for each offensive lineman in both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting classes based on national and positional rankings according to 247Sports’ composite rankings

Michigan 2024 offensive line

OT Andrew Sprague — No. 158 nationally, No. 9 offensive tackle

OT Blake Frazier — No. 207 nationally, No. 17 offensive tackle

IOL Luke Hamilton — No. 347 nationally, No. 23 interior offensive line

OT Ben Roebuck — No. 453 nationally, No. 29 offensive tackle

Ohio State 2024 offensive line

IOL Ian Moore — No. 93 nationally, No. 5 interior offensive line

OT Deontae Armstrong — No. 300 nationally, No. 25 offensive tackle

IOL Devontae Armstrong — No. 343 nationally, No. 22 interior offensive line

IOL Marc Nave — No. 561 nationally, No. 36 interior offensive line

Where does Ohio State 2024 recruiting class compare to Michigan’s?

Deontae and Devontae Armstrong did enough to earn an Ohio State football offer from offensive line coach Justin Frye in January.

Ohio State has the No. 1 2024 recruiting class in the country.

Headlined by 2024 five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, the Buckeyes are ahead of Georgia, Michigan, LSU and Florida State in the 2024 rankings.

Of Ohio State’s 12 commitments, five — Smith, Graham, quarterback Air Noland, running back James Peoples and Moore — are top 100 players in the class.

Michigan sits as the No. 3 recruiting class in 2024 with two top 100 players — quarterback Jadyn Davis and running back Jordan Marshall — in their 12-player class.

