Fusion Entertainment Signs Breakout ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Actress Dolly de Leon – The Hamden Journal

Fusion Entertainment has signed veteran Filipino actress Dolly de Leon, who gots her long-overdue international breakout role in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-Winner Triangle of Sadness, for management across all areas.

Triangle of Sadness, which was acquired by Neon for North American distribution and will also be released by other prestige distributors around the world, was enthusiastically received by audiences and critics, with Variety calling de Leon’s performance “scene-stealing,” adding “her every line has so far prompted cheers in press and public screenings alike.”



Of de Leon and Triangle of Sadness, Pete Hammond raved “the film has the goods to compete in several categories including Picture, Director, Screenplay and, without question Best Supporting Actress for Filipino star Dolly de Leon..at this point (she) has to be a front-runner to win.”