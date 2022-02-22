Fury Road set after Tom Hardy feud

Charlize Theron has opened up about the bad blood between her and co-star Tom Hardy while on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

The 2015 film about survivors of a post-apocalyptic world may have successfully earned 10 Oscar nominations – winning six – but things weren’t so smooth behind-the-scenes.

In an excerpt from Kyle Buchanan’s new book, Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road (published by Vanity Fair ) , Theron spoke candidly about the toxicity between her and Hardy.

J Houston Yang, editor of production company Open Road Entertainment, described the relationship between Theron and Hardy: “They didn’t want to touch each other, they didn’t want to look at each other, they wouldn’t face each other if the camera wasn’t actively rolling.”

Theron responded: “I don’t want to make excuses for bad behaviour, but it was a tough shoot.”

“I was in survival mode; I was really scared s***less,” she added.

Director George Miller described the film as a story about self-preservation, positing that this mindset really affected the two leads.

Theron shared a similar thought: “We were functioning, in a weird way, like our characters. Everything was about survival.”

The boiling point came when Hardy arrived to set three hours late. Mark Goellnicht, the film’s camera operator, recounted the moment Theron swore her head off at the actor, which prompted him to “charge up to her”.

From that moment onwards, due to feeling “threatened”, Theron was assigned a producer by her side at all times.

“It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand,” Theron said, adding: “I didn’t feel safe.”

Recollecting on their experience working together, Theron said: “It was horrible! We should not have done that; we should have been better. I can own up to that.”