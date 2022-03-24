Funeral held for Russian soldier killed in Ukraine

The Daily Beast

Russian Crew of Mystery ‘Putin Yacht’ Just Vanished Overnight in Tuscany

Federico Scoppa/AFP via ReutersROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scheherazade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. Until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British capta