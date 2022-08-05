Funeral for Connecticut mom who killed kids, then herself

A Connecticut mom who strangled her three kids before killing herself was laid to rest Friday alongside the children she murdered — as the dad said farewell in heartbreaking photos.

Sonia Loja, 36, and her children were memorialized at Danbury’s St. Peter Church in matching white coffins and buried at St. Peter’s cemetery at a service attended by roughly 100 mourners. Media weren’t allowed in the church.

Devastated dad Pedro Panjon followed the caskets out of church after the funeral, as two men held his arms to steady him. Panjon broke down sobbing as his wife and children were brought to their final resting places.

The service took place at Saint Peters RC Church in Danbury, Connecticut. Douglas Healey

Sonia Loja killed her 3 children before committing suicide. facebook

From left to right: Jonael Panjon, Dad Pedro Panjon, Junior Panjon, Mom Sonia Loja and Joselyn Panjon. Pedro Panjon/Facebook

Pedro Panjon cries during the funeral service. Douglas Healey

Panjon had allegedly found the bodies of his children in the home as he returned from work last week.

He realized something was wrong when none of the kids greeted him at the door as usual. He then saw a note in the kitchen from his wife that said, “I take my kids with me,” family members told The Post. He rushed to the kids’ rooms and found them strangled with cords, possibly electrical cables, Panjon’s cousin said.

Loja had been upset after the state of Connecticut shut down the illegal daycare operation she ran out of the family home, kin said. She strangled her three children in the home, then hanged herself in a shed in the backyard, according to cops.

Father Pedro Panjon places flowers on the caskets of his wife and children. Douglas Healey

The three children were strangled before the mother took her own life. Douglas Healey