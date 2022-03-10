Fuming Putin fires generals over Ukraine invasion losses

Enraged Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone on a tear, firing as many as eight generals over Moscow’s military losses in the invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv’s defense chief claims.

Ukraine Defense Secretary Oleksiy Danilov made the claim on Ukrainian TV Wednesday, according to the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

“[The enemy] had about 8 generals removed from their posts because they did not complete the task. New ones have been appointed,” Danilov said.

“We clearly understand what is happening in the Russian Federation,” he added. “What’s more, I can tell they’re desperate.”

The claims by Danilov come amid other indications that all is not well in Moscow.

A March 1 report from independent Russian journalist Farida Rustamova claimed that Kremlin insiders were privately declaring the invasion “a clusterf–k.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired as many as eight generals over Moscow’s military losses. Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The claims come amid other indications that all is not well in Moscow.

Ukraine Defense Secretary Oleksiy Danilov made the claim on Ukrainian TV Wednesday. Evgen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The report quoted one high-level source as casting doubt on Putin’s state of mind.

“He is in a state of being offended and insulted,” said the source, described as a “good acquaintance” of the Russian leader. “It’s paranoia that has reached the point of absurdity.”

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

While Putin is busy firing Russian generals, the Ukrainians have been hard at work killing them.

Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky was reportedly cut down by Ukrainian snipers last week. © Sergei Malgavko/TASS via ZUMA Press

Ukrainian servicemen help a woman on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by Ukrainian troops to slow any Russian military advance, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Firefighters help a woman to evacuate from an apartment building damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Russian Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, a veteran of Russian campaigns in Syria as well as the 2014 annexation of Crimea, was killed in the fighting outside Kharkiv, Ukrainian intelligence said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division and a veteran of the Syrian campaign, was reportedly cut down by Ukrainian snipers last week.