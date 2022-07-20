Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to ‘go (expletive) yourself’ over ‘could this be your last major’ question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question.

The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.

He wrote: “Odd how one of the players listed below, when I asked him at The Open if he was at all concerned this could be his last major for a while, told me to ‘go (expletive) myself’ and that it was a ‘(expletive) (expletive) question.’”

LIV golfer Lee Westwood responded to the tweet saying: “It wasn’t me but I did overhear the conversation in question. Jamie works for Sky. They cover the PGA & DPWT. Where do you think their loyalties lie and what their agenda is?”

Wednesday, Henrik Stenson was removed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain with immediate effect “in light of decisions made in relation to his personal circumstances.”

The 46-year-old Swede is understood to be on the verge of signing up for the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series and, after discussions with Ryder Cup Europe officials, the decision was made to effectively sack him as captain.

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of captain.

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.”

Stenson’s appointment in March had appeared to end speculation about his involvement in the Saudi-backed breakaway as he insisted he was fully committed to the role.

But in a massive blow to the DP World Tour, of which players must be a member to compete in the Ryder Cup or captain the European side, the former Open champion signaled his intention to joined LIV Golf in a move which extends the deepening rift in the men’s professional game.

