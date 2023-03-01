Fulwell 73 Extends First-Look Deal With CBS Studios – The Hamden Journal

Fulwell 73, the company behind The Late Late Show with James Corden, is staying in business with CBS Studios.

The company has extended its first-look deal with the Paramount-owned studio for another three years. It comes after the producer struck its first deal with the studio back in 2016.

This time, however, it seems that there was competition from elsewhere as The Hamden Journal understands that Fulwell 73 held talks with rivals.

The deal will include scripted, alternative and digital TV for the studio for broadcast, cable, streaming and other digital platforms.

Fulwell 73 is preparing for the end of The Late Late Show with James Corden with a primetime special. The company is also behind Hulu’s The Kardashians as well as Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Fulwell 73 is run by Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner, Ben Winston, Ben Turner and James Corden.